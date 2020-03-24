Dollarama says stores recognized as essential service in Ontario and Quebec

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. says it has been recognized as an essential business in Ontario and Quebec, where the governments have mandated non-essential businesses close in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer says that all of its stores with street access will remain open in the two provinces.

The company will also continue to operate its Montreal-based distribution centre.

In addition, Dollarama says it has given its store-level employees as well as hourly distribution centre and warehouse employees a 10 per cent wage increase.

The bump in pay is effective March 23, through to July 1.

Along with other key retailers, Dollarama has kept its stores open in recent days but reduced hours to allow more time for cleaning and re-stocking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)