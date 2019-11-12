Disney Plus service arrives in Canada as latest player vying for subscribers

The Canadian Press

November 12, 2019 04:49 AM

TORONTO — Disney Plus has launched in Canada, becoming the newest arrival in the growing menu of TV options.

The streaming service from the entertainment giant comes stacked with an extensive library of Disney titles, including animated classics "The Lion King" and "Pinocchio," and the Star Wars films.

But it also includes a number of selections from the 20th Century Fox film library it acquired earlier this year, including "Never Been Kissed" and "The Sound of Music."

In Canada, Disney Plus costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, for a vast selection of offerings from Disney's many brands, which include Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic.

There's also an array of original TV series and films, including an episodic update to "High School Musical," a live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp" and Star Wars spinoff "The Mandalorian."

Disney is banking on its appeal out of the gate, with Disney Plus launching in North America across nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices. That'll give viewers an opportunity to sign up whether they use Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku or Sony products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

