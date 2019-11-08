Denver-bound United Airlines flight delayed due to possible bird strike

VANCOUVER — A Denver-bound flight from Vancouver International Airport was forced to abort Friday after what United Airlines says was a possible bird strike.
United Flight 1184 was scheduled to take off at 12:30 p.m. and was rescheduled for 7:15 p.m.
United spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs says in a statement that passengers were returned to the terminal and a maintenance crew inspected the aircraft.
She says the airlines was working to get passengers to their final destinations as quickly as possible.