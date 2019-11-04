Crown seeks to overturn bail for RCMP intelligence official in secrets case

The Canadian Press

November 4, 2019 09:38 AM

OTTAWA — The Crown is asking an Ontario court to overturn a decision to grant bail to a senior RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says the Ontario Superior Court of Justice is expected to rule Friday on the request to have Cameron Jay Ortis returned to custody.

A publication ban covers the substance of the Crown's request and information related to the proceedings.

Under terms of bail set last month, Ortis is living with his parents in Abbotsford, B.C., must report to the RCMP once a week and is forbidden from using any device that connects to the internet.

Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to reveal additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 12 of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

