Critics have said photo radar is more about money than safety

The Canadian Press

November 13, 2019 09:53 AM

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it is going to review photo radar — a traffic enforcement tool that critics have said is more about money than road safety.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the review will look at where and how photo radar is used and whether it is meeting its aim of improving safety.

Photo radar has been used in many areas of Winnipeg since 2003.

There are fixed cameras at many red-light intersections and mobile cameras frequently set up in school and construction zones.

Opponents such as the group Wise Up Winnipeg say the technology has not improved safety, but has served as a money stream for governments.

Schuler says the four-month review will look at all traffic enforcement strategies in the province's road safety plan, but will focus on photo radar.

"One of the plan's key principles recognizes that speed is a fundamental factor in the severity of a crash," Schuler said in a written statement Wednesday.

"Photo enforcement is intended to reduce speed violations, and therefore a review of it within the context of all speed-related enforcement programming is timely to ensure that it continues to support this goal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

© Copyright Times Colonist

