CPP Investment Board reports 2.3% return for Q2 after cash outflows

The Canadian Press

November 14, 2019 06:37 AM

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 2.3 per cent during its most recent quarter, after expenses.

Net assets for the Toronto-based fund manager grew to $409.5 billion as of Sept. 30, up from $400.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

article continues below

The $8.9-billion quarter-to-quarter increase included $9.2 billion in net income from investments, after all CPPIB costs, offset by $300 million of cash outflows to the Canada Pension Plan.

CPPIB's base account had $408.3 billion in net assets as of Sept. 30, up $8.6 billion from the previous quarter, and a new account for extended CPP benefits had $1.2 billion, up from $900 million at the end of June.

Its five-year annualized net real return, which adjusts for inflation, was 8.4 per cent and its 10-year real rate of return was 8.6 per cent during what was the second quarter of its 2019-20 financial year.

CPPIB is an independent fund manager for the national pension system, which invests excess contributions from employers and employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value