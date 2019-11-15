Cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman shares fall after it reports $20.1M loss

The Canadian Press

November 15, 2019 07:00 AM

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. shares fell sharply in early trading following a $20.1 million third quarter loss for the cannabis company as the industry struggles to meet expectations.

Its stock fell about eight per cent to 76 cents soon after the open at the Toronto Stock Exchange, on top of a 9.8 per cent decline on Thursday before the results were released.

article continues below

The Mississauga-based company says its loss increased from $11.3 million in the same quarter last year as costs rose from its expansion towards commercial production.

The results worked out to a loss of seven cents per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from a loss of four cents in the same quarter last year.

The company says it invested $104 million in capital spending in the quarter, including the continued construction of two facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

It announced in October that it was significantly scaling back the timeline of its project in Valleyfield, Que., to reduce its cash needs.

Along with announcing its third quarter results, the company announced arrangements for up to $103 million in funding that includes the sale and leaseback of its facility in Ancaster, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TGOD)

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value