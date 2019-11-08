Canada's main stock index up moderately, loonie slips against U.S. dollar

The Canadian Press

November 8, 2019 08:19 AM

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up moderately in morning trading, with some of the lift coming from two of the country's largest pipeline companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.79 points at 16,852.54 after 90 minutes of trading, with Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy among the gainers.

article continues below

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.30 points at 27,616.50. The S&P 500 index was down 1.84 points at 3,083.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.28 points at 8,450.79.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.65 cents US, compared with an average of 75.90 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 82 cents at US$56.33 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $1.50 at US$1,467.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.9 cents at US$2.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD, TSX:ENB, TSX:TRP)

