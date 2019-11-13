Canada Goose reports $60.6M Q2 profit, revenue up more than 25 per cent

The Canadian Press

November 13, 2019 05:08 AM

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. topped expectations as it reported a $60.6-million second-quarter profit after its revenue grew more than 25 per cent compared with a year ago.

The luxury parka company says its profit amounted to 55 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 29 compared with a profit of $49.9 million or 45 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

article continues below

Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled $294.0 million, up from $230.3 million.

Canada Goose says the revenue growth was due to strong performances in Asia, which nearly doubled to $48.9 million from $26.6 million, and the United States.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $63.6 million or 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $51.1 million or 46 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share and $267.3 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value