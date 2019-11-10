Barge runs aground off B.C. coast but no injuries or sign of pollution

The Canadian Press

November 10, 2019 03:26 PM

QUADRA ISLAND, B.C. — The Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada have responded after a barge ran aground on Quadra Island, off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.

The coast guard says in a statement it received a report just before 8 p.m. Saturday of a barge, being towed by a tug, that was grounded north of Cape Mudge.

It says the tug is not damaged and the six people aboard are safe and did not suffer any injuries.

The barge, called the Nana Provider, is carrying rail cars and containers on its deck and authorities are assessing whether there is damage to the barge hull, which contains no cargo.

The coast guard is monitoring the scene for marine pollution but says at this time there is no sign of any.

It says the responsible party is making plans for an assist tug to refloat the barge Sunday afternoon during high tide and Transport Canada is overseeing these efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

