B.C. homicide team investigates discovery of body after reports of vehicle fire

The Canadian Press

November 16, 2019 03:06 AM

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A vehicle fire in Abbotsford, B.C. is now a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body inside fire-damaged SUV.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is at the scene in on Bates Road.

article continues below

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird says in a statement firefighters were called Friday night to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed by fire.

She says once the blaze was extinguished firefighters found a body inside.

Major crime and forensic identification units are also at the scene.

Bird says police are describing the incident as suspicious and will provide updates once more information is available.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

We must keep our hope as we search for truth

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Murano offers looks and luxury

Pedro Arrais review: Acura ILX offers value, dependability