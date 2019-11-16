B.C. homicide team investigates discovery of body after reports of vehicle fire

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A vehicle fire in Abbotsford, B.C. is now a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body inside fire-damaged SUV.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is at the scene in on Bates Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird says in a statement firefighters were called Friday night to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed by fire.

She says once the blaze was extinguished firefighters found a body inside.

Major crime and forensic identification units are also at the scene.

Bird says police are describing the incident as suspicious and will provide updates once more information is available.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.