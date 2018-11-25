B.C. announces urgent care centre in Vancouver set to open on Monday

The Canadian Press

November 25, 2018 01:02 PM

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's health minister has announced the opening of the province's fifth urgent primary care centre in order to lessen demand on emergency departments.

Adrian Dix said the facility opening in downtown Vancouver on Monday will provide treatment on evenings and weekends for non-life-threatening conditions.

article continues below

The centres are part of the government's plan to reform primary care through a "team-based" approach that includes a doctor and other health-care providers including nurse practitioners and pharmacists.

About 750,000 people in the province do not have a family doctor and often end up going to hospital emergency rooms, Dix said Sunday at the centre.

"There are currently 20,000 people in the city centre without a doctor," he said, adding about a third of them go to emergency departments at two nearby hospitals for conditions that could be treated at the centre.

"It's our intention, our determination, to have one new urgent primary care centre in each health authority every six months for the next two years," Dix said.

The province plans to open a total of 10 centres.

In new year, the Vancouver facility is expected to provide access to four family doctors in the same building.

"Additionally, basic lab services and X-rays will be provided onsite at the centre, and a pharmacy is also located in the building," Dix said.

Patients with mild to moderate mental health and substance-use challenges will be provided "same-day access to community supports," he said.

Dr. Eric Cadesky, president of Doctors of BC, said the best health-care systems in the world include access to strong primary health care.

"We're hopeful that this urgent primary care centre will be able to meet two of our community's greatest needs: access to urgent care after traditional business hours and attachment of people to family doctors who will care for them on an ongoing, long-term basis," Cadesky said.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • CPT137512552.jpg

    Electoral reform

    Information on B.C.'s referendum on how we vote, including news stories and opinion pieces

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Fine food for football fans

Eric Akis: Slow cooker, plus vegetarian request equals chickpea stew

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Emanu-El Synagogue Thanks You

Wisdom is needed today, but what is it?

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Adrian Chamberlain’s Stage Left: ’Tis the season of inspired stagings

Stage Left: Drowsy Chaperone among Phoenix’s best work

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid goes easy on gas

Pedro Arrais review: Honda Insight hybrid gives Prius a run for money