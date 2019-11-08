Amazon to build first Quebec fulfilment centre next year, create 300 jobs

The Canadian Press

November 8, 2019 06:53 AM

MONTREAL — Amazon says it plans to build its first fulfilment centre in Quebec in the Lachine borough of Montreal.

The online retail giant says the warehouse will open late next year and create more than 300 full-time jobs.

It says the centre, which will be its 12th in the country, will allow it to better serve customers across Quebec.

The company announced late last year that it would have a fulfilment centre in Leduc County, Alta., open by 2020 to create more than 600 jobs.

Amazon also has fulfilment centres in British Columbia and Ontario.

The build-out of fulfilment centres, which provide both warehouse and shipping services, comes as the company pushes to make faster online order deliveries. The company currently offers some same-day delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

