Alberta man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of Manitoba teenager

WINNIPEG — A Calgary man who admitted to police he used methamphetamine the same day he struck and killed a teenager in a hit-and-run collision just north of Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to charges that include impaired driving causing death.

Justin Joseph Little entered the pleas Wednesday in a Winnipeg courtroom packed with the young victim's relatives.

The court heard that Ben Harris, a 15-year-old resident of the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, was bike riding with a friend on a road late on the evening of Aug. 10, 2018 when they were struck and hurled into the ditch.

Harris was killed and his friend was injured.

An RCMP canine unit tracked a suspect shortly after a witness saw a man leaving the scene, and the court was also told that needles were found on the accused following the collision.

Little, who was 29 at the time of the collision, is expected to face a sentencing hearing in February. (CTV Winnipeg)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.