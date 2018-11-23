Aimia president leaves less than three months after coming onboard

The Canadian Press

November 23, 2018 11:22 AM

MONTREAL — Aimia Inc. is announcing the departure of its president and chief strategy officer less than three months after taking the job.

In late August, the Montreal-based company hired Nathaniel Felsher from Deutsche Bank in New York, where he co-headed the firm’s aviation corporate and investment banking group.

Aimia says in a two-sentence release from Thursday that it acknowledges Felsher's contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Felsher, who has experience in data analytics, had worked with Aimia chief executive Jeremy Rabe in the past, and reported to him directly over the past 12 weeks.

Aimia is in transition mode, as it works to complete the sale of its flagship Aeroplan rewards program to an Air Canada-led consortium for $450 million.

The company, which has seen its shares struggle in recent years, launched a review of its strategic direction earlier this month, with Rabe suggesting more asset sales on the horizon.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AIM)

